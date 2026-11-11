China's flying car could hit skies in 2027
What's the story
Chinese flying car company XPeng is gearing up to launch its flying car in the second half of 2027. The company's CEO Deli Zhao revealed that the two-seater model will be available for recreational use in rural areas and by emergency services. The futuristic vehicle has already been approved by China's civil aviation authorities for limited use after a decade-long development process.
Design details
The vehicle can be flown autonomously
The XPeng flying car is a compact vehicle, roughly the size of a Fiat 500.
It is lifted into the air by six drone-like battery-powered propellers and can be steered with a simple joystick.
The vehicle can also fly autonomously to a programmed destination.
Zhao, who is a trained pilot, said he could teach anyone how to fly it in just five minutes.
Vehicle transformation
It unfolds from the back of a 6-wheel van
The XPeng flying car comes with a six-wheel van, which is about the size of a Ford Transit.
The flying vehicle unfolds from the back of this van, just like the Transformers do in movies.
Zhao said he was part-inspired by the flying creatures ridden by humans in the Harry Potter stories and the Green Goblin's flying skateboard from the Spider-Man comics.
Market strategy
It will be used for recreational purposes and emergency services
The XPeng flying car is primarily aimed at adventure enthusiasts who enjoy diving, surfing, off-roading, and flying.
However, its use will be restricted to approved park areas in China and by emergency services needing access to hard-to-reach places.
The vehicle has a flight range of 30km, which will soon be doubled by improving the battery's energy density to 400 kilowatts per kilogram.