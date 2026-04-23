Flying cars by 2027? China's XPeng says yes

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng has announced plans to begin large-scale production of its "flying" cars next year. The company's president Brian Gu revealed this during an interview with Reuters. He also said that humanoid robots from the company will be produced by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Production details Expansion of cooperation with Volkswagen expected Xpeng has already received over 7,000 orders for its flying cars, mostly from China. The company is currently working on getting approval from the country's aviation authorities. Gu also hinted at a potential expansion of cooperation with German automaker Volkswagen, which recently started mass-producing its first EV model in collaboration with Xpeng.

Global reach More than half of revenue to come from international markets Xpeng has expanded its operations to nearly 60 countries outside China. Last year, the company generated about 10% of its sales volume and 15% of revenue from international markets. Gu said that in the next five to 10 years, more than half of Xpeng's revenue should come from outside China.

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