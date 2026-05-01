Chinese EV with rocket boosters does 0-100 km/h in 1s

Dreame, a company best known for its robotic vacuum cleaners, has unveiled an ambitious new project: the Nebula Next 01 Jet Edition. The concept car takes the already impressive electric vehicle (EV) performance to a whole new level by adding two solid-fuel boosters. These boosters provide an incredible thrust of 10,200kg, allowing the car to go from 0-97km/h in just 0.9 seconds!

Automotive venture Dreame's jump into the automotive world Dreame's jump from making robotic vacuum cleaners to cars has caught many by surprise. The company is already known for its high-performance EVs, but this new project takes things up a notch. The Nebula Next 01 Jet Edition is built on a concept car that was already extremely fast, with four electric drive motors and an impressive 1,876hp output.

Regulatory challenges Regulatory concerns While the rocket-powered hypercar is definitely eye-catching, it does raise some regulatory concerns. There are questions about whether a road car that can melt everything behind it could be approved. Plus, one of the issues with Turbonique upgrades was you couldn't let off the throttle when you engaged boosters or else everything would explode. You can't partially throttle a rocket after all!

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