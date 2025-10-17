Chip crisis looms for US, European carmakers over China spat
Automakers in Europe and the US are warning of a serious chip shortage after China banned exports from Nexperia, a key supplier.
This all started when the Dutch government took over Nexperia from its Chinese owner in late September 2025, and China hit back by blocking most of Nexperia's shipments.
Now, industry groups and carmakers like BMW and Stellantis are warning that their chip stocks could run out in just a few weeks, putting production at risk.
A single supply chain hiccup can shake up entire industries
If you care about tech, cars, or just how connected the world is, this story shows how a single supply chain hiccup can shake up entire industries.
As ACEA's Sigrid de Vries put it, this is a "cross-industry issue" that could halt car production in Europe.
US auto industry groups have also warned of possible production disruptions if the chip supply is not restored.
It's a real-world reminder of how global politics can impact the stuff we use every day.