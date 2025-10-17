Chip crisis looms for US, European carmakers over China spat

A single supply chain hiccup can shake up entire industries

If you care about tech, cars, or just how connected the world is, this story shows how a single supply chain hiccup can shake up entire industries.

As ACEA's Sigrid de Vries put it, this is a "cross-industry issue" that could halt car production in Europe.

US auto industry groups have also warned of possible production disruptions if the chip supply is not restored.

It's a real-world reminder of how global politics can impact the stuff we use every day.