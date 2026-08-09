This banana-yellow shoe-like EV is going under the hammer

Corbin, the mind behind the Sparrow, was a Navy electrician and a daredevil.

In 1974, amid a fuel crisis, he rode Quicksilver, his battery-electric motorcycle, to a landspeed record of over 266km/h. The record stood for nearly four decades.

Even though the Sparrow didn't take off due to the heavy lead-acid battery tech of its time, it worked well and proved that the concept was sound.