This banana-yellow shoe-like EV is going under the hammer
What's the story
The Corbin Sparrow, an eccentric little yellow electric vehicle (EV) from 2000, has been listed on Bring a Trailer. The three-wheeled EV is more practical than it appears. Designed by pioneering motorcycle customizer Mike Corbin, the Sparrow is a single-seater that was originally built for short-range city commuting. It may look like a shoe but is actually quite sensible as a runabout.
Innovation
The story behind the Corbin Sparrow
Corbin, the mind behind the Sparrow, was a Navy electrician and a daredevil.
In 1974, amid a fuel crisis, he rode Quicksilver, his battery-electric motorcycle, to a landspeed record of over 266km/h. The record stood for nearly four decades.
Even though the Sparrow didn't take off due to the heavy lead-acid battery tech of its time, it worked well and proved that the concept was sound.
Cultural impact
The EV's design got it a role in Austin Powers
The quirky design of the Sparrow even got it a cameo in an Austin Powers movie, as freaky-deaky transportation for villain Goldmember.
The vehicle also inspired ElectraMeccanica Solo, a more modern battery-electric three-wheeler.
Despite its comical looks and limited success, the single-seater EV concept has remained relevant in today's market conditions, where fuel prices are high.
Restoration
Lithium-ion batteries can help revive the comical runabout
This particular banana-yellow example of the Corbin Sparrow has been sitting in a Fort Worth, Texas, museum for years. It will need some loving care to hit the road again.
However, advancements in battery technology over the years make this task simpler than dealing with pistons and carburetors.
The price and capacity of lithium-ion battery packs have come down and gone up, respectively, making it easier to revive this Sparrow as an ultimate comical grocery-getter.
Auction ends on August 11.