Dacia Hipster is no-nonsense EV for budget-conscious urban drivers

Weighing under 800kg—20% lighter than Dacia's Spring EV—the Hipster uses clever design to maximize space. Its boot can flex from a tiny 70-liter up to a roomy 500-liter. You get fabric door straps and manual windows instead of fancy extras, plus the YouClip system for easy accessory swaps.

Your smartphone acts as the key and infotainment hub

Your smartphone is both the key and infotainment hub—no built-in screens needed—which keeps costs down and tech familiar.

With a range suitable for daily commutes, it matches how most young Europeans actually drive.

The lightweight build and small battery cut its carbon footprint by half compared to typical EVs—making it a smart pick if you're eco-conscious and want something truly affordable.