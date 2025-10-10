Next Article
Kia's EVs will soon show real-time battery health
Auto
Kia is publicly testing a new system in a modified EV3: each battery cell in this test vehicle is equipped with its own chip that tracks things like temperature and charge cycles.
This "battery passport" tech, built with Scottish company Dukosi, lets you see real-time battery health right from your car's screen and helps spot problems early—so you don't have to swap out expensive battery modules.
Kia aims to introduce this tech in all EVs by 2027
Instead of replacing whole battery packs, Kia's system means you can just fix the cells that need it, saving money and making your battery last longer.
Kia plans to bring this tech to all its hybrids and EVs by February 2027, keeping up with new EU rules and giving drivers more confidence in their car's battery health.