Delhi drops draft EV policy 2026 proposing ICE 2-wheeler ban Auto Apr 12, 2026

Delhi just dropped its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, aiming to make switching to electric rides way easier.

The plan? If you buy a strong hybrid priced up to ₹30 lakh, you get 50% exemption on road tax and registration fees.

The draft proposes a ban on registration of new ICE petrol two-wheelers from April 2028, and EVs registered in Delhi since the notification, including cars priced up to ₹30 lakh, get 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees until March 31, 2030.