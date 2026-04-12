Delhi drops draft EV policy 2026 proposing ICE 2-wheeler ban
Delhi just dropped its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, aiming to make switching to electric rides way easier.
The plan? If you buy a strong hybrid priced up to ₹30 lakh, you get 50% exemption on road tax and registration fees.
The draft proposes a ban on registration of new ICE petrol two-wheelers from April 2028, and EVs registered in Delhi since the notification, including cars priced up to ₹30 lakh, get 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees until March 31, 2030.
Delhi proposes ₹10,000 per kWh incentives
There are cash incentives for electric two-wheelers and e-autorickshaws, starting at ₹10,000 per kWh and separate fixed incentives for e-autorickshaws, plus bonuses for scrapping old vehicles.
The city is putting aside nearly ₹4,000 crore for purchase incentives, scrappage programs, and building more charging points.
Got thoughts? You can share your feedback on the draft policy until May 10 as Delhi pushes toward cleaner air and greener commutes.