Delhi government clears new EV policy: How it affects you?
What's the story
The Delhi government has approved a new electric vehicle (EV) policy, offering a 100% waiver on road tax and registration fees for all electric cars priced up to ₹30 lakh. The move is aimed at promoting the use of EVs in the national capital and reducing vehicular pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that around ₹15,000 crore will be invested under this policy over the next four years.
Financial incentives
What about e-two-wheelers, e-three-wheelers?
The new EV policy also offers financial incentives for buying electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Buyers of e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year, and ₹10,000 in the third year. Similarly, buyers of electric three-wheelers can avail incentives worth ₹50,000 (first year), ₹40,000 (second year), and ₹30,000 (third year).
Additional benefits
Incentives for electric trucks and scrapping of old vehicles
The EV policy also offers a purchase incentive of up to ₹1 lakh for N1 category electric trucks. A scrapping incentive of ₹1 lakh is also provided for owners of BS-IV four-wheelers or below standard vehicles who scrap their old cars and switch to electric ones. However, no subsidy will be given on hybrid vehicles under this new policy.
Implementation
Online portal for EV-related incentives
An official has confirmed that an online portal will be launched to allow applicants to apply for EV-related incentives under this new policy. The government also plans to expand charging infrastructure, vehicle scrapping facilities, and other initiatives as part of the policy. This is all part of a larger effort by the Delhi government to make Delhi a pollution-free city by March 31, 2030.