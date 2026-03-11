Delhi mandates 30% electric school busses by 2030
Delhi is considering a new electric vehicle (EV) policy that would aim for 30% of the school-bus fleet to be electric by March 31, 2030, with interim targets of 10% after two years and 20% after three years.
The switch kicks off two years after the policy is officially announced, with schools gradually upping their electric bus count each year.
This covers any bus a school owns, hires, or leases, and yes, the Education Department will be keeping an eye on things.
Incentives for EVs and battery recycling
The policy also says all government vehicles have to go electric right away once it's notified.
To make EVs more tempting, Delhi would grant 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees until March 31, 2030 for electric cars with an ex-factory price of up to ₹30 lakh (for vehicles registered in Delhi).
Plus, there'll be special battery collection centers set up so old EV batteries get recycled safely instead of ending up as waste.