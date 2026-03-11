Delhi mandates 30% electric school busses by 2030 Auto Mar 11, 2026

Delhi is considering a new electric vehicle (EV) policy that would aim for 30% of the school-bus fleet to be electric by March 31, 2030, with interim targets of 10% after two years and 20% after three years.

The switch kicks off two years after the policy is officially announced, with schools gradually upping their electric bus count each year.

This covers any bus a school owns, hires, or leases, and yes, the Education Department will be keeping an eye on things.