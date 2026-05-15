Delhi Metro, Indian Oil launch hydrogen shuttles in Central Vista Auto May 15, 2026

Delhi Metro just rolled out hydrogen-powered shuttle busses in Central Vista, teaming up with Indian Oil.

The goal? Make those last tricky stretches between metro stations and government offices greener and easier to cover.

Running only during peak hours on working days, these shuttles are here to give the city's green mobility efforts a real boost.

As DMRC's Amit Kumar Jain put it, these busses "This will connect all offices and metro stations in Central Vista."