Delhi Metro, Indian Oil launch hydrogen shuttles in Central Vista
Delhi Metro just rolled out hydrogen-powered shuttle busses in Central Vista, teaming up with Indian Oil.
The goal? Make those last tricky stretches between metro stations and government offices greener and easier to cover.
Running only during peak hours on working days, these shuttles are here to give the city's green mobility efforts a real boost.
As DMRC's Amit Kumar Jain put it, these busses "This will connect all offices and metro stations in Central Vista."
Shuttles seat 35 with GPS CCTV
Each bus fits 35 people and comes with GPS tracking plus CCTV for safety, so you're covered on your way.
Timings are 8:30am to 12:30pm and 3:30pm to 6:30pm.
Looking ahead, the government plans to add more routes connecting government colonies with metro stations, making eco-friendly commutes even more accessible for Delhiites.