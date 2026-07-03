Delhi's EV subsidy has one big catch

Benefit breakdown

What are the purchase incentives?

The policy offers financial incentives to make EV ownership more affordable. Buyers of eligible electric two-wheelers priced up to ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) can avail purchase incentives of ₹10,000 per kWh, capped at ₹30,000 in the first year. The incentive will reduce in the second and third years. Buyers of eligible e-autos will receive ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹40,000 in the second year, and ₹30,000 in the third year, provided the vehicle has a battery capacity of at least 4kWh.