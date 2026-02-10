Delhi to add 7,000 EV chargers by end of 2026
Delhi is gearing up to fight air pollution by adding 7,000 more public EV charging points by the end of 2026.
Right now, the city has just under 9,000 chargers—way short of the over 36,000 needed—so this move is a major step in making EVs more practical and helping clean up Delhi's air.
NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida will also get chargers
If you're thinking about going electric (or already have), this means finding a charger around town should get a lot easier soon.
The plan also covers NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida, which are seriously lagging behind on charging spots.
Plus, battery-swapping stations and Metro station chargers are getting an upgrade too.
With Delhi ranking third nationwide for new EV registrations recently, all these changes could make switching to an EV way less stressful—and hopefully help everyone breathe a little easier.