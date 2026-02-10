Delhi to add 7,000 EV chargers by end of 2026

NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida will also get chargers

If you're thinking about going electric (or already have), this means finding a charger around town should get a lot easier soon.

The plan also covers NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida, which are seriously lagging behind on charging spots.

Plus, battery-swapping stations and Metro station chargers are getting an upgrade too.

With Delhi ranking third nationwide for new EV registrations recently, all these changes could make switching to an EV way less stressful—and hopefully help everyone breathe a little easier.