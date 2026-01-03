Delhi will allow private EVs to operate as shared taxis
What's the story
The Delhi government has agreed to allow privately-owned electric vehicles (EVs) to function as shared taxis. The decision was taken during a meeting between Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and representatives from automobile manufacturers and aggregator companies like Ola and Uber. The move is aimed at promoting public adoption of EVs in the capital city.
Service expansion
Cab aggregators to introduce shared rides, women drivers
Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have agreed to start shared taxi services within a month. They also plan to introduce women drivers in their fleet. The companies have shown willingness to onboard private EVs and BS-VI vehicles as taxis but said that existing rules would need amendments for this transition.
Policy changes
Delhi government assures support for EV integration
Gupta assured the companies that necessary rule amendments would be made soon, while emphasizing on strict passenger safety measures. She also suggested integrating e-rickshaws into their platforms and operating shuttle services on Ring Road and to/from the airport. The government has promised full support for these initiatives and suggested pilot projects to assess their feasibility.
Pollution control
Gupta emphasizes reduction of vehicles for pollution control
Gupta stressed that sustainable pollution control in Delhi can only be achieved by reducing the number of vehicles on roads. She said if transport-related companies actively support the government's mission, the capital can quickly transform into 'Viksit Delhi.' The meeting was attended by representatives from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda as well as aggregator companies Ola, Uber, and Rapido.
Infrastructure development
EV manufacturers seek concessions for charging station infrastructure
During the meeting, vehicle manufacturers stressed that full pollution control would require large-scale deployment of electric vehicles and a people-centric EV policy. They sought concessions to strengthen infrastructure in the capital, including setting up charging stations. Gupta said the government is ready to provide land for these stations but companies must also explore solar energy charging options and manage battery waste themselves.