Dubai Police adds Lamborghini Temerario to its supercar fleet
What's the story
Dubai Police has added a new supercar, the Lamborghini Temerario, to its already impressive fleet of high-end patrol vehicles. The addition comes in collaboration with Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The vehicle is not just about performance; it also aims to enhance police visibility across the city and foster positive interactions with residents and visitors alike.
Vehicle details
Enhancing community engagement
The Lamborghini Temerario is known for its striking looks, cutting-edge technology, and a powerful hybrid powertrain.
It adds to a fleet that has become a tourist attraction in its own right, helping Dubai project an image of innovation, safety, and luxury.
Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, director of Dubai's Criminal Investigation Department, said the addition reflects the city's efforts to balance visible security with community outreach.
Public engagement
Tourist Police Department's role
Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman Abdulwahid, head of the Tourist Police Department, stressed on the importance of advanced vehicles and partnerships with the private sector.
The fleet mainly operates in busy areas and popular tourist spots, where officers can be an approachable point of contact for questions and public interaction.
This way, they not only provide security but also promote a positive image of Dubai.
Performance specs
0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds
The Lamborghini Temerario comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and three electric motors, delivering a combined output of 907hp.
The hybrid powertrain can take the supercar from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.
Martino Picotti, General Manager of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, said that the handover is a natural continuation of the close relationship between the Italian automaker and UAE.