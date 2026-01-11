Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory arrives as a lightweight motocross bike

Ducati has officially unveiled the Desmo450 MX Factory, a cutting-edge addition to its motocross bike lineup. The new model is powered by a 449.6cc, single-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 63.5hp at 9,400rpm and torque of up to 53.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The lightweight aluminum frame and full titanium Akrapovic exhaust enhance the bike's performance even further.

Weight advantage A lightweight powerhouse The Desmo450 MX Factory weighs just 104kg (wet, without fuel), giving it an excellent power-to-weight ratio for technical motocross tracks. This impressive weight was achieved via using machined and titanium components. The bike also features a holeshot device for quick acceleration at the start of races, further improving its performance on the track.

Enhanced control Advanced suspension and braking systems The Desmo450 MX Factory comes with Showa suspension with Dark Kashima and TiO coatings at both ends. This ensures adjustable handling to tackle berms, whoops, and jumps efficiently. For braking, the bike uses Brembo calipers and Galfer disks. These advanced systems provide the rider with better control over their ride on different terrains.