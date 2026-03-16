Ducati forays into India's off-road segment with Desmo450 MX

Ducati has officially launched its first-ever motocross motorcycle, the Desmo450 MX, in India. The new model is priced at ₹17.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available at four select dealerships: New Delhi, Bengaluru (VFM), Chennai, and Pune. Bookings for the bike are now open with deliveries expected to begin by the end of March 2026.

Performance specs Engine features Desmodromic valve distribution technology The Desmo450 MX is powered by a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine with Ducati's Desmodromic valve distribution technology. This system, usually found on high-performance road bikes, offers a wider power delivery with strong low/mid-range torque and top-end performance. The bike produces 63.5hp at 9,400rpm and torque of up to 53.5Nm at 7,500rpm while being paired with a five-speed gearbox featuring quickshift for seamless upshifts.

Tech features Bike comes with advanced traction control system The Desmo450 MX also comes with an advanced electronics package, including traction control that can accurately measure rear wheel slip. The system only kicks in when needed, ensuring it doesn't affect performance during aggressive riding or jumps on the track. The bike's lightweight aluminum frame is designed for structural rigidity and agility while minimizing weight, making it ideal for competitive motocross riding.

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