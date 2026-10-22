Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP debuts at ₹21L
What's the story
Ducati has officially launched its latest offerings, the Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP, in India. The standard model is priced at ₹16.53 lakh while its sportier counterpart comes with a price tag of ₹20.78 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). Bookings for these new motorcycles are now open at all Ducati dealerships across the country.
Engine specifications
Both bikes draw power from 890cc engine
The Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP are powered by an all-new 890cc Ducati V2 engine.
This powerhouse churns out 120hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 94Nm at 8,250rpm.
The engine also features Ducati's IVT variable intake valve timing system, with 70% of maximum torque available at just 3,000rpm.
Design and weight
Weight has been reduced by up to 14kg
The new Hypermotard V2 comes with a monocoque frame that uses the engine as a structural element, along with a double-sided aluminum swingarm.
These changes have helped reduce weight by 13kg on the standard model and 14kg on the SP variant.
The standard model weighs in at 180kg (without fuel), while the SP variant is slightly lighter at 177kg (without fuel).
Advanced features
The SP variant gets fully adjustable Ohlins suspension setup
The Hypermotard V2 SP comes with fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 48mm upside-down forks and an Ohlins STX46 rear monoshock.
It also sports forged aluminum wheels, Brembo M50 brake calipers, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires, and a carbon fiber front fender.
Both bikes have a 6-axis inertial measurement unit-based electronics package, including cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control.
Extra features
Other highlights of the bikes
The Hypermotard V2 SP gets Ducati Power Launch and a Pit Limiter as standard. These features are available as accessories on the standard model.
The standard Hypermotard V2 comes in Ducati Red, while the sportier variant is offered in a dedicated SP livery.
Both models have a seat height of 880mm, making them accessible to riders of different heights.