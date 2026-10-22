Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP debuts at ₹21L

The Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP are powered by an all-new 890cc Ducati V2 engine.

This powerhouse churns out 120hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 94Nm at 8,250rpm.

The engine also features Ducati's IVT variable intake valve timing system, with 70% of maximum torque available at just 3,000rpm.