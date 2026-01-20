Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore goes official in India at ₹77L

Ducati has launched the ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Tricolore in India. The bike is priced at a whopping ₹77 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the brand's flagship supersport is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, with only a handful making their way to India. The bike features an iconic color scheme inspired by the Italian flag - red, white and green.

Design Exclusive design elements The Panigale V4 Tricolore has a host of exclusive design elements. These include an engraved steering plate with the unit number and a numbered aluminum key. The bike also gets a special dashboard animation, an Alcantara seat, and adjustable billet aluminum footpegs for personalized ergonomics. Each bike will come with a certificate of authenticity as well as a special presentation box and custom Tricolore bike cover.

Performance upgrades Mechanical enhancements for improved track performance Ducati has made some mechanical changes to the Panigale V4 Tricolore for better track performance. The bike now comes with lighter carbon fiber wheels, which are 0.907kg lighter than before and promise improved handling. It also gets a Front Brake Pro system with twin 338.5mm disks at the front, Brembo Hypure calipers, and a Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder - all derived from Ducati's WSBK racing hardware.

Advertisement