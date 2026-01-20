Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore goes official in India at ₹77L
What's the story
Ducati has launched the ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Tricolore in India. The bike is priced at a whopping ₹77 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the brand's flagship supersport is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, with only a handful making their way to India. The bike features an iconic color scheme inspired by the Italian flag - red, white and green.
Design
Exclusive design elements
The Panigale V4 Tricolore has a host of exclusive design elements. These include an engraved steering plate with the unit number and a numbered aluminum key. The bike also gets a special dashboard animation, an Alcantara seat, and adjustable billet aluminum footpegs for personalized ergonomics. Each bike will come with a certificate of authenticity as well as a special presentation box and custom Tricolore bike cover.
Performance upgrades
Mechanical enhancements for improved track performance
Ducati has made some mechanical changes to the Panigale V4 Tricolore for better track performance. The bike now comes with lighter carbon fiber wheels, which are 0.907kg lighter than before and promise improved handling. It also gets a Front Brake Pro system with twin 338.5mm disks at the front, Brembo Hypure calipers, and a Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder - all derived from Ducati's WSBK racing hardware.
Engine specs
A look at the engine
The Panigale V4 Tricolore is powered by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine. It generates an impressive 216hp and 122Nm of torque. The bike features a dry clutch and has been made lighter by 3kg, with a kerb weight of just 188kg. This combination of power and reduced weight promises an exhilarating riding experience for those lucky enough to get their hands on this limited-edition model.