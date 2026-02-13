Ducati's new limited-edition motorcycle pays homage to 750 Desmo

Ducati has unveiled the Formula 73, a limited-edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legendary 750 Super Sport Desmo. The original model was Ducati's first road bike to feature a desmodromic valve timing system. The new Formula 73 comes in a limited run of just 873 units worldwide, each one individually numbered.

Aesthetic appeal The bike features clip-on handlebars and bar-end mirrors The Formula 73 sports a silver and aqua green color scheme with a vertical gold stripe on the tank. This design element is reminiscent of the unpainted strip on the 750 Imola Desmo, which allowed teams to check fuel levels. The bike also features clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors and a half fairing, adding to its cafe racer styling.

Engine specifications It is backed by an 803cc Desmodue engine The Formula 73 is powered by an 803cc Desmodue engine, which is also seen on several Scrambler models. The bike delivers a peak output of 73hp and torque of 65.2Nm. It also features a Termignoni exhaust with details designed specifically for this model. Electronic systems on the bike include DTC traction control, cornering ABS, Ducati Quick Shift, and two riding modes for enhanced performance.

Advertisement