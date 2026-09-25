Ducati unveils 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in factory livery

Ducati just revealed the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, and it's rocking a bold racing livery inspired by their MotoGP and Superbike machines.

Designed with help from Drudi Performance, this new look features factory racing colors, carbon-fiber details like the front fender and beak, plus a V4-branded seat and gold Ohlins fork sliders for that extra premium touch.