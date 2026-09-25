Ducati unveils 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in factory livery
Ducati just revealed the 2027 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, and it's rocking a bold racing livery inspired by their MotoGP and Superbike machines.
Designed with help from Drudi Performance, this new look features factory racing colors, carbon-fiber details like the front fender and beak, plus a V4-branded seat and gold Ohlins fork sliders for that extra premium touch.
Ducati Factory Made customization 1,158cc V4
Riders can personalize their Multistrada through Ducati's Factory Made program: think red forged wheels, matching brake calipers, different seat heights, and more carbon-fiber add-ons.
Under the hood is a powerful 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine (167hp), backed by advanced electronics with five riding modes (including Race mode) and an Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension for sharper handling on any road.