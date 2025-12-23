Ducati unveils Desmo450 MX, its first motocross bike in India

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has unveiled its first-ever motocross bike, the Desmo450 MX, in India. The unveiling took place at the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 finale in Calicut. The move marks Ducati's entry into the off-road racing segment and is part of a larger strategy to expand its presence in new markets and segments. The pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Performance specs Desmo450 MX: A powerful addition to Ducati's lineup The Desmo450 MX is powered by a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine with desmodronic valves, producing an impressive 63.5hp at 9,400 rpm and torque of 53.5Nm at 7,500 rpm. The bike features a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame for maximum agility and control over tricky terrains. Despite its robust performance capabilities, the overall weight of the motorcycle stands at just 104.8kg thanks to its minimal welding joints on the frame that ensure structural stability while eliminating weak points.

Target audience Desmo450 MX is not street-legal The Desmo450 MX is a specialized machine aimed at racers, motorsport academies, and serious enthusiasts rather than daily commuters. It is not street-legal like its competitors such as Kawasaki KX450. Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra said the response to the bike was "phenomenal." He added that launching the Desmo450 MX at the ISRL finale was a strategic decision reflecting Ducati's confidence in India's growing interest in off-road racing.

Tech features Desmo450 MX: A blend of advanced technology and high-end components The Desmo450 MX comes with two riding modes, launch control, Ducati Traction Control, throttle response maps, and engine brake control. It rides on 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires. The bike is fitted with 260mm front and 240mm rear Galfer disks and a Brembo braking system for superior stopping power.