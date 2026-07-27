E20 woes: 67% of pre-2023 car owners report mileage drop

The LocalCircles survey also highlighted a rise in maintenance issues among pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners.

A whopping 45% of respondents reported an unusual increase in wear and tear or repairs involving components like the engine, fuel line, fuel pump, injectors, and fuel tank since early 2025.

This is a significant jump from the 29% reported in May 2026.

The findings point to growing concerns among motorists over their vehicles' performance amid increasing ethanol blends in petrol.