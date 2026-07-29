BS-III vehicles may need rubber part replacement for E20 fuel
What's the story
The Indian government has flagged that some rubber parts and gaskets in Bharat Stage III (BS-III) vehicles manufactured before 2016 may need to be replaced when using E20 fuel. This petrol blend, which contains 20% ethanol, was mandated nationwide across India in April 2026. The revelation came from Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a Rajya Sabha session.
Mileage concerns
Gadkari addresses vehicle mileage concerns with E20
Addressing concerns over vehicle mileage with E20 fuel, Gadkari said automobile manufacturers and testing agencies have clarified that many factors affect it, not just the type of fuel.
He also shared that a study was conducted to assess the effects of E20 on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
The research was done by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum Dehradun, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
Study results
No engine modifications required
The studies conducted by these organizations did not show any need for modifications in car and two-wheeler engines.
Gadkari said even legacy vehicles did not show any major changes in performance or abnormal wear-and-tear when using E20 fuel.
Parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility were not affected by this petrol blend.
Compatibility concerns
Criticism for E20's impact on older vehicles
The introduction of E20 petrol has drawn criticism from opposition parties and some consumer groups over its impact on older vehicles not designed for 20% ethanol blends.
Critics have raised questions about the compatibility of all vehicles with E20, potential reduction in fuel efficiency, higher maintenance costs, and liability in case of engine or fuel-system problems.
Government stance
Government defends phased transition to E20 petrol blend
The government has defended the phased transition to E20 petrol, backed by extensive testing.
Automobile manufacturers have also said they continue to honor warranty claims for vehicles using this fuel blend.
An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) under NITI Aayog had examined vehicle compatibility and mileage/efficiency aspects of ethanol blending, with support from IOCL, ARAI, and SIAM research.
Ethanol roadmap
Roadmap for ethanol blending released in 2021
The IMC's "Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25," released in June 2021, was prepared after extensive consultation with automobile manufacturers, oil companies, and agricultural experts.
It examined the material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, drivability, durability, emissions, and the fuel efficiency. The report preceded the introduction of E20 fuel.