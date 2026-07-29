BS-III vehicles may need rubber part replacement for E20 fuel

Addressing concerns over vehicle mileage with E20 fuel, Gadkari said automobile manufacturers and testing agencies have clarified that many factors affect it, not just the type of fuel.

He also shared that a study was conducted to assess the effects of E20 on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The research was done by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum Dehradun, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).