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Home / News / Auto News / Electric car sales in India surge 76% in October
Electric car sales in India surge 76% in October
Tata led the EV market with 14,669 units sold in October

Electric car sales in India surge 76% in October

By Mudit Dube
Nov 09, 2026
01:08 pm
What's the story

India's electric passenger vehicle (EV) sales witnessed a massive surge of 76.47% year-on-year (YoY) in October 2026, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The country sold 37,049 units last month, compared to just 20,995 units during the same period last year. The month-on-month (MoM) increase stood at 2.61%, with retail sales at 36,108 units in September.

Market leaders

Tata continues to lead the market

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility continued to dominate India's electric passenger vehicle market, selling 14,669 units in October.

Though it was a slight decline of 0.82% from September's 14,791 units, the company saw an impressive YoY growth of 77.61%.

Mahindra came second with sales of 8,538 units and a massive YoY increase of 85.65%.

JSW MG Motor India followed closely with sales of 5,939 units and a growth rate of 13.30% over last month and 10.80% year-on-year.

Rising stars

VinFast becomes 4th-largest electric carmaker

VinFast India became the fourth-largest electric carmaker in the country with sales of 2,571 units last month.

Despite a MoM decline of 13.26%, it saw a massive YoY spike of over 1,700%.

Kia India also recorded strong sales with 1,395 units sold in October. This was an increase of over 10% from September and an impressive YoY growth rate of over 85%.

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Sales dip

Hyundai, BYD, BMW, and Tesla's performance

Hyundai Motor India recorded sales of 760 units in October, a slight MoM decline of 4.04%.

BYD India also saw a dip with sales of 737 units, marking an 11.84% decline from last month.

BMW India sold 462 units while Tesla India recorded sales of 291 units during this period.

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