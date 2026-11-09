Electric car sales in India surge 76% in October
What's the story
India's electric passenger vehicle (EV) sales witnessed a massive surge of 76.47% year-on-year (YoY) in October 2026, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The country sold 37,049 units last month, compared to just 20,995 units during the same period last year. The month-on-month (MoM) increase stood at 2.61%, with retail sales at 36,108 units in September.
Market leaders
Tata continues to lead the market
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility continued to dominate India's electric passenger vehicle market, selling 14,669 units in October.
Though it was a slight decline of 0.82% from September's 14,791 units, the company saw an impressive YoY growth of 77.61%.
Mahindra came second with sales of 8,538 units and a massive YoY increase of 85.65%.
JSW MG Motor India followed closely with sales of 5,939 units and a growth rate of 13.30% over last month and 10.80% year-on-year.
Rising stars
VinFast becomes 4th-largest electric carmaker
VinFast India became the fourth-largest electric carmaker in the country with sales of 2,571 units last month.
Despite a MoM decline of 13.26%, it saw a massive YoY spike of over 1,700%.
Kia India also recorded strong sales with 1,395 units sold in October. This was an increase of over 10% from September and an impressive YoY growth rate of over 85%.
Sales dip
Hyundai, BYD, BMW, and Tesla's performance
Hyundai Motor India recorded sales of 760 units in October, a slight MoM decline of 4.04%.
BYD India also saw a dip with sales of 737 units, marking an 11.84% decline from last month.
BMW India sold 462 units while Tesla India recorded sales of 291 units during this period.