Electric car sales in India surge 76% in October

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility continued to dominate India's electric passenger vehicle market, selling 14,669 units in October.

Though it was a slight decline of 0.82% from September's 14,791 units, the company saw an impressive YoY growth of 77.61%.

Mahindra came second with sales of 8,538 units and a massive YoY increase of 85.65%.

JSW MG Motor India followed closely with sales of 5,939 units and a growth rate of 13.30% over last month and 10.80% year-on-year.