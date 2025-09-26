Tesla FSD v14 is coming, Musk says it feels 'sentient'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the much-anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) Version 14 will be released in its early wide release next week. The update was shared by Musk on social media platform X, responding to angel investor Jason Calacanis's praise for the performance of a Hardware 4 Tesla running FSD V13.x.

Release plan Rollout strategy for FSD v14 In his post, Musk detailed the rollout strategy for FSD V14. He said that the first version would go into an early wide release next week, followed by an update (V14.1) about two weeks later. By the time we reach version 14.2, Musk claimed Tesla cars running on this system would feel "almost like it is a sentient being."

System enhancement Most important update since v12 Musk's announcement comes after weeks of hints about the capabilities of FSD V14. He has called this system the second most important AI/Autopilot update since FSD V12, which was first introduced to Tesla employees in November 2023. Version 14 is expected to have a tenfold increase in parameter count, a major improvement in the neural networks powering Tesla's autonomous driving system.

User experience Reduction in 'nags' or steering wheel prompts One of the key improvements in FSD V14 will be a reduction in "nags," or steering wheel prompts, that drivers have often found annoying. Musk has clarified that while this update is not the same as Tesla's Unsupervised FSD currently used in Austin's Robotaxi fleet, it still promises a major leap in capability.

The car will feel almost like it is sentient being by 14.2. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2025