Maruti Suzuki slashes Celerio prices by up to ₹94,000

Manual versions now cost ₹59,000-₹94,000 less, while AMT (automatic) trims are down by ₹66,000-₹89,000 depending on the variant. Perfect timing if you've been eyeing a budget-friendly city car.

The hatchback delivers up to 34.43km/kg of CNG

The Celerio runs on a peppy 1.0-liter petrol engine, and some models even come with a factory-fitted CNG kit for max savings at the pump—up to 34.43km/kg on CNG and up to 26.68km/l for petrol versions.

With these updates, it's an even smarter pick for anyone looking for an efficient and affordable ride around town.