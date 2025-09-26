Yangwang's U9 Xtreme EV breaks Bugatti's speed record
Yangwang has made waves with its U9 Xtreme electric hypercar, clocking a wild 496.22km/h.
That means it just edged out Bugatti's Chiron Super Sport 300+ record from 2019—and only 30 of these EVs will ever be made.
The tech behind the speed
The U9 Xtreme packs four electric motors spinning up to 30,000 rpm and a combined output of over 3,000hp.
Its cutting-edge 1,200-volt system delivers more power with less heat than typical EVs and is paired with an ultra-fast charging Blade battery.
This tech leap shows just how quickly electric cars are catching up to—and even beating—traditional supercars.
A new era of hypercars
By smashing Bugatti's speed record, the U9 Xtreme sets a new bar for electric hypercars.
It's a bold statement from BYD about where EV tech is headed next—faster and cooler than ever before.