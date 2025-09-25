Next Article
BYD's YangWang U9 Xtreme breaks Bugatti Chiron's speed record
Auto
BYD's YangWang U9 Xtreme, an all-electric hypercar, has set a new world record for production cars—clocking 497km/h at Germany's ATP Papenburg track in September 2025.
That's faster than the Bugatti Chiron's previous record from 2019.
The run was captured in a promo video showing the U9 Xtreme nearly hitting 500km/h on the straightaway, highlighting how electric cars are now leading the pack in pure speed.
The U9 Xtreme costs just $151,000
Packing a 1,200-volt system and four motors with almost 3,000hp, the U9 Xtreme uses advanced "blade battery" tech for higher power and efficiency.
Even with all this cutting-edge gear, it's priced around $151,000—a fraction of Bugatti Chiron's $3 million tag—making supercar-level performance way more accessible.