BYD's YangWang U9 Xtreme breaks Bugatti Chiron's speed record Auto Sep 25, 2025

BYD's YangWang U9 Xtreme, an all-electric hypercar, has set a new world record for production cars—clocking 497km/h at Germany's ATP Papenburg track in September 2025.

That's faster than the Bugatti Chiron's previous record from 2019.

The run was captured in a promo video showing the U9 Xtreme nearly hitting 500km/h on the straightaway, highlighting how electric cars are now leading the pack in pure speed.