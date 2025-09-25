Next Article
Mahindra Bolero's cabin gets major tech upgrade: Check out details
Auto
Recent leaked visuals have revealed updates to the Mahindra Bolero SUV, with a focus on comfort and tech.
The new model features brown fabric seats, a redesigned steering wheel with handy media controls, and—for the first time—a touchscreen infotainment system neatly built into the dashboard.
What about the exterior and engine?
On the outside, changes are subtle: there's a new four-slat chrome grille up front, while most other design elements stay classic Bolero.
Top-end versions now get fog lamps for better night driving.
Under the hood, it's still powered by Mahindra's reliable 1.5-liter diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Announcements for the facelifted Bolero—and updates for the Bolero NEO and Thar 3-door—are expected in early October 2025.