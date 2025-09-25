Mahindra Bolero's cabin gets major tech upgrade: Check out details

What about the exterior and engine?

On the outside, changes are subtle: there's a new four-slat chrome grille up front, while most other design elements stay classic Bolero.

Top-end versions now get fog lamps for better night driving.

Under the hood, it's still powered by Mahindra's reliable 1.5-liter diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Announcements for the facelifted Bolero—and updates for the Bolero NEO and Thar 3-door—are expected in early October 2025.