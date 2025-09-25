Maruti Suzuki Invicto earns 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP

Maruti Suzuki 's premium MPV, the Invicto, has been awarded a five-star safety rating by the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). The strong-hybrid three-row vehicle scored top marks in both adult and child safety categories. The tested models were the Alpha+ 7-seater and Zeta+ 8-seater, with a crash test weight of 1,946kg.

Test results Take a look at the scores In the crash tests, the Invicto scored an impressive 30.43 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. The MPV performed exceptionally well in the side impact test, scoring full marks. It also did well in the frontal offset test, highlighting its robust safety features and design.

Safety specifications What about the Nexa Safety Shield? The Invicto comes with Maruti's Nexa Safety Shield package, which includes six airbags (front, side, and curtain), electronic stability program (ESP) with hill hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX mounts. It also has a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-disc brakes. Other features include ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a 360-degree camera, as well as Suzuki Connect with e-Call for emergencies.

Safety accolades 3rd Maruti model to get 5-star rating The Invicto is now the third Maruti model to earn a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, after the Dzire and Victoris. The company provides six airbags as standard across 15 models and 157 variants.This includes hatchbacks like Alto K10, WagonR, and Baleno; sedans like Dzire; SUVs such as Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx, and Victoris; as well as MPVs like XL6, Ertiga, and Invicto.