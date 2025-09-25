Next Article
Ducati bikes in India become costlier by up to ₹2.5 lakh
Auto
Ducati has just raised prices across its full range in India, thanks to a new 40% GST on bikes over 350cc.
Now, even the most affordable Ducati—the Scrambler Icon Dark—starts at ₹10.65 lakh, while top-tier models like the Multistrada V4 RS hit ₹43.46 lakh.
Popular picks such as the Streetfighter V2 and DesertX have also jumped to nearly ₹20 lakh, making premium biking a pricier hobby.
Panigale V4 R could be next big addition
Ducati's lineup is getting even bigger soon with the Panigale V4 R expected to join the Indian market.
This high-performance model is considered a big deal for racing fans and may add some extra excitement to Ducati's already packed garage.