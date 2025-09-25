Ducati bikes in India become costlier by up to ₹2.5 lakh Auto Sep 25, 2025

Ducati has just raised prices across its full range in India, thanks to a new 40% GST on bikes over 350cc.

Now, even the most affordable Ducati—the Scrambler Icon Dark—starts at ₹10.65 lakh, while top-tier models like the Multistrada V4 RS hit ₹43.46 lakh.

Popular picks such as the Streetfighter V2 and DesertX have also jumped to nearly ₹20 lakh, making premium biking a pricier hobby.