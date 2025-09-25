Nalwa Aero gets DGCA nod for electric air taxis

Air taxis to cost ₹200 per trip

Nalwa Aero's CEO, Kuljeet Sandhu, called this milestone a testament to their team's skills and big dreams for Urban Air Mobility.

They're aiming to launch these air taxis by 2028. The goal is to make air taxis accessible in India starting at just ₹200 so more people can hop on board.

Plus, they plan to use these aircraft as air ambulances too—helping out in emergencies.

This initiative aligns with India's Atam Nirbhar Bharat push toward sustainable aviation.