Nalwa Aero gets DGCA nod for electric air taxis
Big news for urban travel: Punjab's Nalwa Aero just became the first Indian company to get a green light from the DGCA for its five-seater electric air taxis.
These eVTOLs (think: vertical takeoff and landing, all-electric) are designed to zip people around cities—up to 300km on a single trip.
The official approval was handed over by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at the North India Aviation Summit.
Air taxis to cost ₹200 per trip
Nalwa Aero's CEO, Kuljeet Sandhu, called this milestone a testament to their team's skills and big dreams for Urban Air Mobility.
They're aiming to launch these air taxis by 2028. The goal is to make air taxis accessible in India starting at just ₹200 so more people can hop on board.
Plus, they plan to use these aircraft as air ambulances too—helping out in emergencies.
This initiative aligns with India's Atam Nirbhar Bharat push toward sustainable aviation.