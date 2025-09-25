Next Article
Audi's massive Q9 SUV to debut with new Q7 in 2026
Auto
Audi is rolling out its biggest SUV yet—the Q9—in 2026, aiming to rival the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.
Announced by Audi's development chief Geoffrey Bouquot, the Q9 will debut alongside a new Q7.
Both models will share Audi's new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
A mix of drivetrains for the new SUVs
The new Q9 and Q7 won't just be about size—they'll offer a mix of gasoline, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.
This marks a shift from Audi's earlier all-electric plans for 2032; now they're keeping options open to match what drivers want today.
Porsche is making a similar move with its next three-row SUV by adding combustion and hybrid engines after initially planning it as electric-only.