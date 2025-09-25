Audi's massive Q9 SUV to debut with new Q7 in 2026

A mix of drivetrains for the new SUVs

The new Q9 and Q7 won't just be about size—they'll offer a mix of gasoline, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

This marks a shift from Audi's earlier all-electric plans for 2032; now they're keeping options open to match what drivers want today.

Porsche is making a similar move with its next three-row SUV by adding combustion and hybrid engines after initially planning it as electric-only.