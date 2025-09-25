Teen hackers bring JLR to its knees, cause PS2 billion loss

Hackers used social engineering tricks to break into systems

The hackers used social engineering tricks to break into JLR's IT and operational systems, even claiming credit on Telegram to over 52,000 followers.

Some sensitive data was taken, and JLR is now working with UK cyber authorities.

On September 23, JLR extended its production shutdown until October 1 while investigations continue.

Four suspects aged 17-20 were arrested in July in connection with related retail hacks linked to the same network, and were later released on bail.

Notably, JLR didn't have finalized cyber insurance at the time—highlighting how vulnerable big companies can be when it comes to youth-led cybercrime.