VLF's 1st-ever petrol scooter, Mobster, launched in India
Auto
VLF just dropped its first-ever petrol scooter, the Mobster, in India for an introductory ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Designed by Italian Alessandro Tartarini with a streetfighter vibe, the Mobster is here to take on rivals like the Aprilia SR 175 and TVS NTorq 150.
What else does the mobster offer?
Available in red or gray, the Mobster packs a 5-inch TFT display with screen mirroring, a USB port, and even a live dashcam—pretty rare for scooters.
Safety gets a boost from switchable dual-channel ABS and disk brakes on both wheels.
Under the hood, it runs on a 125cc engine delivering 12hp and 11.7Nm torque, with sturdy suspension for smoother rides.