VLF's 1st-ever petrol scooter, Mobster, launched in India

What else does the mobster offer?

Available in red or gray, the Mobster packs a 5-inch TFT display with screen mirroring, a USB port, and even a live dashcam—pretty rare for scooters.

Safety gets a boost from switchable dual-channel ABS and disk brakes on both wheels.

Under the hood, it runs on a 125cc engine delivering 12hp and 11.7Nm torque, with sturdy suspension for smoother rides.