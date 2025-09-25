Honda CB300F now costs ₹15,000 less: Check top features

What about the engine and features?

Both DLX Pro and Flex Fuel variants are now equally priced at ₹1.55 lakh.

You get a 293cc engine with 24hp, plus modern touches like a lightweight frame that's great for city rides.

The Flex Fuel version can even run on E85 (up to 85% ethanol), making it a smart pick if you're into alternative fuels or just want more options at the pump.