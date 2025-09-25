Next Article
Honda CB300F now costs ₹15,000 less: Check top features
Auto
Honda has dropped the price of its CB300F to ₹1.55 lakh after recent GST changes—a solid ₹15,000 cut from the old price.
That makes it one of the most budget-friendly 300cc motorcycles you can buy in India right now.
What about the engine and features?
Both DLX Pro and Flex Fuel variants are now equally priced at ₹1.55 lakh.
You get a 293cc engine with 24hp, plus modern touches like a lightweight frame that's great for city rides.
The Flex Fuel version can even run on E85 (up to 85% ethanol), making it a smart pick if you're into alternative fuels or just want more options at the pump.