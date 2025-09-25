Amazon's Zoox seeks to deploy 2,500 robotaxis in US

Back in August 2025, Zoox got the first-ever federal exemption to publicly demo an American-made self-driving car. They even launched a free robotaxi service in Las Vegas earlier this month. Now, their bigger request is under review by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and there'll be a public comment period soon.

NHTSA's new approach to driverless cars

Zoox's move is part of a bigger trend: The NHTSA expanded its Automated Vehicle Exemption Program in April 2025 to help companies like Zoox roll out new tech faster by relaxing some old-school safety rules that don't fit driverless cars.

It's all about speeding up innovation while keeping things regulated and safe.