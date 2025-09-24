Acura kills ZDX EV, to replace it with RSX

The ZDX didn't do well in the market

The ZDX—relaunched in 2024 and built on GM's Ultium platform—just didn't catch on, selling only about 7,300 units.

For comparison, Honda's Prologue and Cadillac's Lyriq moved 33,000 and 28,000 units each.

With federal EV tax credits expiring soon and buyer preferences shifting fast, Acura is rethinking its EV game but says it's still committed to expanding with new electric and hybrid models.