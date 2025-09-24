Next Article
Acura kills ZDX EV, to replace it with RSX
Auto
Acura is pulling the plug on its electric ZDX SUV, only a year after it hit the roads.
The move, confirmed this week, is part of a bigger strategy shift to better align with market conditions.
Instead, Acura will launch the all-electric RSX in 2026 at Honda's EV Hub in Ohio.
The ZDX didn't do well in the market
The ZDX—relaunched in 2024 and built on GM's Ultium platform—just didn't catch on, selling only about 7,300 units.
For comparison, Honda's Prologue and Cadillac's Lyriq moved 33,000 and 28,000 units each.
With federal EV tax credits expiring soon and buyer preferences shifting fast, Acura is rethinking its EV game but says it's still committed to expanding with new electric and hybrid models.