Dubai is 1 step closer to launching robotaxis

Plans for new autonomous zone in Dubai

Right now, 60 vehicles—50 from Baidu and 10 from WeRide—are being tested around Dubai. Baidu's robotaxis are also featured at the current Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport.

There are plans for a new 15-kilometer Autonomous Zone packed with RoboTaxis, self-driving shuttles, and even automated water vehicles to make getting around the city easier.

According to Ahmed Bahrozyan from RTA, these services will roll out gradually and should be fully up and running by mid-2027.