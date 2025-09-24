Dubai is 1 step closer to launching robotaxis
Dubai is conducting pilot tests of driverless robotaxis before the planned commercial launch in 2026, aiming for a future where 25% of its transport is fully autonomous by 2030.
The city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started pilot tests in Dubai Silicon Oasis with tech partners like Baidu, Pony.ai, and WeRide.
Trials are happening on both closed tracks and public roads to make sure everything's ready for this big shift.
Plans for new autonomous zone in Dubai
Right now, 60 vehicles—50 from Baidu and 10 from WeRide—are being tested around Dubai. Baidu's robotaxis are also featured at the current Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport.
There are plans for a new 15-kilometer Autonomous Zone packed with RoboTaxis, self-driving shuttles, and even automated water vehicles to make getting around the city easier.
According to Ahmed Bahrozyan from RTA, these services will roll out gradually and should be fully up and running by mid-2027.