Volvo EX90 with 800V tech to debut in early 2025
Auto
Volvo's flagship electric SUV, the EX90, is getting a serious upgrade.
With new 800V tech, it can charge up to 250km of range in just 10 minutes—perfect if you're always on the go.
The global launch is early 2025, and Volvo plans to bring it to India by the end of this year as part of its push for more EVs.
The SUV's price will likely be above ₹96 lakh mark
The EX90 packs upgraded software with dual NVIDIA Drive AGX Orin chips for smoother performance and smarter features.
Safety's also stepped up with Emergency Stop Assist and automatic e-Call systems that call for help instantly if things go wrong.
Expect a price above the current XC90's ₹96L-₹1.05 crore when it lands after the EX30 in India.