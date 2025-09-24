Volvo EX90 with 800V tech to debut in early 2025 Auto Sep 24, 2025

Volvo's flagship electric SUV, the EX90, is getting a serious upgrade.

With new 800V tech, it can charge up to 250km of range in just 10 minutes—perfect if you're always on the go.

The global launch is early 2025, and Volvo plans to bring it to India by the end of this year as part of its push for more EVs.