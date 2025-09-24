Ultraviolette's F77 X-47 e-bike racks up 3,000+ bookings in 24 hours

Ultraviolette just dropped its X-47 Crossover electric bike at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and it's already making waves—over 3,000 people booked one within the first 24 hours. The huge demand pushed Ultraviolette to expand their special launch offer from 1,000 to 5,000 buyers.

The bike promises a range of up to 323km per charge You get a 10.3kWh battery option that stretches to 323km on a single charge.

The X-47 zips from 0-60km/h in just 2.7 seconds and tops out at 145km/h—plus, it packs UV HyperSense tech for extra safety.

It also packs radar-powered blind spot detection The bike's loaded with smart features like radar-powered blind spot detection, lane-change assist, rear collision warnings, and overtake alerts—all working with cameras for better road awareness.

Brembo brakes, Bosch dual-channel ABS, all-terrain tires, and fast-charging support round out the package.