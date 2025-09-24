Ducati unveils 2026 Panigale V4 R with nifty upgrades

Ducati has unveiled the 2026 Panigale V4 R, its latest contender for the World Superbike Championship. The new model comes with a smaller 998cc engine to comply with International Motorcycling Federation's regulations. It retains all the chassis and design changes seen in other recent Panigale V4 models, but features an upgraded engine. The motor produces 218hp in stock form and can reach an impressive 239hp when paired with a full-system titanium Akrapovic exhaust and Ducati's racing oil.

Specifications The bike packs a race-spec gearbox The 2026 Panigale V4 R packs a 998cc, 90-degree V4 engine that churns out 218hp and 114.5Nm of torque in its stock form. This is more power but less torque than the previous 1,103cc Panigale V4 model. The new bike also comes with a race-spec gearbox and neutral lock for an enhanced riding experience.

Features It comes with multiple electronic rider aids The 2026 Panigale V4 R gets a host of electronic rider aids, including riding modes, power modes, traction control, launch control, slide control, wheelie control, engine brake control and race brake control. It also has a bidirectional quickshifter and eCBS. The bike features mechanically adjustable Ohlins suspension, forged wheels with Pirelli rubber tires for superior performance on the track.

Aesthetics It features new corner sidepods for enhanced aerodynamics The 2026 Panigale V4 R sports a brushed aluminum tank, which sets it apart from the V4 S model. It also features new Corner Sidepods, which are said to help riders corner faster and trace a tighter line with aerodynamic wizardry. The larger winglets on this model provide 25% more downforce than before, enhancing its overall performance and stability at high speeds.