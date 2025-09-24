Stellantis pauses production of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Dodge models
Stellantis—the group behind Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and more—is temporarily halting production at its Italian and French factories because fewer people are buying certain models.
Cars like the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Dodge Hornet, Fiat Panda, Opel Mokka, and DS3 are all affected.
The pauses will occur during specific periods between late September and the end of October 2025.
Why the pause?
In Italy, the Pomigliano plant will stop making Tonale and Hornet from September 29 to October 10, with Panda paused until October 6.
Over in France, Poissy will halt Opel Mokka and DS3 output from October 13 to 31.
Sales for models like the Tonale have dropped sharply—down over 40% in Europe this year—while others like the Dodge Hornet saw a 52% plunge.
Still, there's a bright spot: Alfa Romeo's new Junior crossover is doing well with over 45,000 orders worldwide.
What does this mean for the future?
If you follow cars or just want to know what's up with big brands in Europe, this is a sign of how quickly trends can shift—and how even major players have to adapt fast when demand changes.
Plus, it shows which models are falling out of favor (and which ones are still turning heads).