Stellantis pauses production of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Dodge models

Why the pause?

In Italy, the Pomigliano plant will stop making Tonale and Hornet from September 29 to October 10, with Panda paused until October 6.

Over in France, Poissy will halt Opel Mokka and DS3 output from October 13 to 31.

Sales for models like the Tonale have dropped sharply—down over 40% in Europe this year—while others like the Dodge Hornet saw a 52% plunge.

Still, there's a bright spot: Alfa Romeo's new Junior crossover is doing well with over 45,000 orders worldwide.