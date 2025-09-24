Suzuki's new logo debuts with 'By Your Side' slogan Auto Sep 24, 2025

Suzuki just dropped its first new logo since 2003, going for a sleek, flat look with shiny silver paint as part of a move aimed at reducing environmental impact.

The redesign ties in with their new slogan, "By Your Side," and will make its big debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 before rolling out worldwide.