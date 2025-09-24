Next Article
Suzuki's new logo debuts with 'By Your Side' slogan
Suzuki just dropped its first new logo since 2003, going for a sleek, flat look with shiny silver paint as part of a move aimed at reducing environmental impact.
The redesign ties in with their new slogan, "By Your Side," and will make its big debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 before rolling out worldwide.
New emblem will 1st appear on Maruti Suzuki models
You'll start seeing the new emblem on Maruti Suzuki models, starting with the Victoris SUV—plus favorites like the Grand Vitara and Ertiga.
President Toshihiro Suzuki shared that this update honors Suzuki's legacy while looking ahead, aiming to offer mobility solutions that really connect with people's lives.