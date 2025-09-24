Ducati's 2026 Panigale V4 R breaks cover: Check top features

The bike gets advanced rider aids like traction control

The V4 R uses the same frame as Ducati's bigger Panigales but adds larger winglets for 25% more downforce—think extra grip at high speeds.

It comes with a race-ready gearbox featuring a special neutral lock, plus advanced rider aids like traction and launch control.

Priced at £38,995 in the UK, it's set to go head-to-head with rivals like BMW's M1000 RR and Honda's CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.