Next Article
Ducati's 2026 Panigale V4 R breaks cover: Check top features
Auto
Ducati just dropped the 2026 Panigale V4 R, a superbike made with World Superbike Championship racing in mind.
It's packing a 998cc engine that delivers 218hp (and up to a wild 239hp with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and racing oil).
Each bike gets its own unique number on the top triple clamp, adding that personal touch.
The bike gets advanced rider aids like traction control
The V4 R uses the same frame as Ducati's bigger Panigales but adds larger winglets for 25% more downforce—think extra grip at high speeds.
It comes with a race-ready gearbox featuring a special neutral lock, plus advanced rider aids like traction and launch control.
Priced at £38,995 in the UK, it's set to go head-to-head with rivals like BMW's M1000 RR and Honda's CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.