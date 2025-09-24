Mercedes-Benz celebrates V12 engines with a limited-run Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited-edition Maybach S-Class to celebrate its legacy of V12 engines. The special variant, called the Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition, is based on the ultra-luxurious S680 model. The car's design and features pay homage to the original Maybachs that were produced in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Only 50 units are available in select markets and comes with a hefty price tag.

Design Gold accents and a 2-tone paint scheme The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition features gold accents both inside and out. The iconic twin-M logo on the C-pillar is now accompanied by a 24K gold medal ring with diamond engraving. A dual-tone paint scheme of olive metallic for the upper section and obsidian black for the lower half adds to its opulence. Even the forged wheels are painted in the same green as the body, making a bold statement.

Interiors The diamond-quilted headliner matches the seats The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition is equally luxurious, with a diamond-quilted saddle brown headliner that matches the seats. Walnut wood trim extends to the steering wheel and a "1 of 50" badge on the center console highlights its exclusivity. The console between the seats also gets a golden inlay that takes up to seven days to finish, adding more bling to this already extravagant car.

Performance The car comes with champagne flutes as well The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition weighs 2,365kg but can still go from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds thanks to its massive engine. It is electronically limited to a top speed of 250km/h. Buyers of this exclusive vehicle get silver-plated champagne flutes, a key gift box with a matching ring, and a trunk mat edged in saddle brown as part of the deal.