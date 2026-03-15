How ethanol-blended petrol can shield India from global oil shocks

India 's ethanol-blended petrol program is emerging as a strategic defense against rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The initiative, which was once criticized for lower mileage and performance, is now seen as a key factor in shielding India's mobility sector from global oil shocks. Vijendra Singh, President of the All India Distillers's Association (AIDA), stressed that biofuels are an important part of India's long-term energy transition strategy.

Energy diversification AIDA president calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition Singh emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to diversify the energy mix by increasing the share of domestically produced renewable fuels like ethanol. He said, "Greater adoption of ethanol in transport sector will reduce dependence on imported hydrocarbons and create a more balanced energy system." This strategy could improve India's energy security and lessen its vulnerability to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

Ecosystem expansion Transitioning to multi-fuel bioenergy ecosystem critical for energy security Deepak Ballani, Director General of ISMA, echoed Singh's sentiments and stressed the need for a wider biofuel ecosystem. He said, "A comprehensive biofuel ecosystem combining ethanol, biogas, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuels will help India reduce import dependence and protect the economy from global energy shocks." Ballani also suggested that India's energy security strategy should gradually transition to a multi-fuel bioenergy ecosystem beyond just transportation.

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Growth Ethanol blending in petrol has increased sharply since 2014 India's installed ethanol production capacity currently stands at around 20 billion liters across various feedstocks. Of this, sugar-based feedstock contributes more than nine billion liters. Ethanol blending in petrol has increased sharply from about 1-2% in 2014 to almost 20% today, reflecting strong policy support and industry investment. However, current utilization levels remain relatively low at around 25-30% of the installed capacity.

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