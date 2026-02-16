India's EV sales to hit 22M units by 2035

India's electric vehicle (EV) market is set for a major transformation, with sales projected to reach a staggering 22 million units by 2035. This would mean that over half of all vehicles in most segments would be electric. The prediction comes from a recent KPMG India report, which credits government support, improved economics, and the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure as key drivers behind this growth.

Market dynamics Two-wheelers dominate current EV sales The KPMG report highlights that two-wheelers are currently leading the EV sales race, accounting for about 80-85% of total sales. It also notes a growing demand for premium electric cars with long ranges. The surge in charging points across India is making it easier than ever to go electric, further driving this market shift toward sustainable transportation.

Challenges Need to boost domestic lithium mining, recycling Despite the optimistic projections, the KPMG report also highlights a major challenge: India's heavy reliance on imported minerals like lithium for EV batteries. To ensure smooth operations and sustain this growth trajectory, the country will have to ramp up domestic mining and recycling efforts. It will also need to collaborate globally to secure a steady supply of these critical materials.

