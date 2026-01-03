The original Veyron had a quad-turbo W16 engine

Bugatti's next 1-off hypercar will pay tribute to Veyron

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:53 am Jan 03, 202611:53 am

What's the story

Bugatti, the luxury hypercar manufacturer, is gearing up for a major reveal. The company is said to be working on a special one-off vehicle as part of its Programme Solitaire. The new model will reportedly pay homage to the original Veyron 16.4 chassis number 001, which was launched in 2005. It changed the game with its quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine capable of hitting speeds of up to 407km/h.