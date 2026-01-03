Bugatti's next 1-off hypercar will pay tribute to Veyron
What's the story
Bugatti, the luxury hypercar manufacturer, is gearing up for a major reveal. The company is said to be working on a special one-off vehicle as part of its Programme Solitaire. The new model will reportedly pay homage to the original Veyron 16.4 chassis number 001, which was launched in 2005. It changed the game with its quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine capable of hitting speeds of up to 407km/h.
Product
A look at the design
The new hypercar from Bugatti is expected to be unveiled on January 22. The vehicle will likely sport a two-tone red-and-black exterior with a beige interior, just like the original Veyron. It will ride on Bugatti's W16 platform and use the latest version of the W16 engine, which can produce up to 1,800hp.
Limited production
Programme Solitaire's exclusivity
Bugatti has said it will make only two cars a year under its new Programme Solitaire. This is an option above the company's Sur Mesure personalization offering. The high-end hypercar maker, like others in the industry, has expanded its one-off and personalization programs in recent years, giving customers more ways to spend their money on bespoke vehicles.